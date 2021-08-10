Rishad Bathiudeen remanded

The court has ordered to remand MP Rishad Bathiudeen until August 18.

The order was issued after the MP was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

Rishad Bathiudeen was produced before court today while in the custody of the CID on a detention order.

Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen were arrested on April 24 for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who perpetrated the deadly terror attacks on April 21, 2019.