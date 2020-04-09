The President has agreed to grant Rs. 5000 allowance to private bus drivers and conductors who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

Amaraweera said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, yesterday (08) responded positively to the proposal submitted by him to provide an allowance to private bus drivers and conductors who do not have access to their regular income due to coronavirus outbreak.

Accordingly, the private bus drivers and conductors will also be eligible for the Rs 5000 allowance granted to persons with no fixed income.

Minister of Power, Energy, and Transport Services mentioned this speaking at the opening of a disinfection chamber for the employees of the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery yesterday.

(Source: Ada Derana)