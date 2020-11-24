The government says it has allocated nearly Rs. 7 billion to grant concessions to 1.4 million families who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking during a special media briefing at the Department of Government Information, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said additional funds have been allocated for residents of Colombo and Gampaha.

The Minister said although the public and the country’s economy have been severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the government is continuing with all development initiatives.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella also noted that all sectors in the country are gradually returning to a sense of normalcy.

(Source: News Radio)