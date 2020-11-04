The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has introduced three hotlines for the general public to lodge complaints pertaining to challenges faced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the SJB hopes to intervene on behalf of the public.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the office of the Leader of the Opposition Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva the initiative has been named ‘The country will hear your voice’.

Accordingly MP de Silva said the public may reach out and inform the SJB of all their concerns by contacting 0777 134 053, 0777 472 331 and 0729 450 500.

He stated the hotline would remain active between 8.00 a.m and 8.00 p.m.

Meanwhile when inquired by media pertaining to reports that efforts were underway to remove ventilators from 1990 ambulances and move them to hospitals, the MP however deemed them as entirely false.

He explained that the report was flawed as 1990 ambulances only have basic life support equipment and do not have ventilators.

He stressed that while the opposition has issue with the government’s COVID-19 mitigation programme, as a responsible opposition they must refute such claim that seek to distort the truth.

(Source: News Radio)