Ruling party MP Jayantha Ketagoda said yesterday that Basil Rajapaksa, who is the founder of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) would enter Parliament only at the opportune time.

MP Ketagoda told the Daily Mirror that it would not otherwise happen in the immediate future.

“Mr. Rajapaksa is the founder of our party. It is our wish that he should become an MP and at the appropriate time, he will be sworn in. Otherwise, it will not take place according to the interests of the online speculators,” he said.

Asked whether he would resign from Parliament to make way for Basil Rajapakasa’s nomination as an MP on the National List, Jayantha Ketagoda said there were several MPs ready to forgo their seats for it, but he would be first among them.

“Mr. Rajapaksa will only decide when to swear-in. There is an overwhelming request from the rank and file of the party for him to be an MP,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)