Samitha Dulan sets World Record and wins Silver at Kobe 2024 Para Athletics Championships

Posted by Editor on May 21, 2024
Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku

(Photo Credit: International Paralympic Committee)

Sri Lanka’s Samitha Dulan set a new world record in the Men’s Javelin Throw F44 category at the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships.

He also won a silver medal in the F64 category, recording a distance of 66.49 meters.

The gold medal in the F64 category was won by Indian athlete Summit with a final distance of 69.50 meters.

The 2024 Para Athletics World Championships are being held at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium in Japan.

