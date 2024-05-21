Samitha Dulan sets World Record and wins Silver at Kobe 2024 Para Athletics Championships

Sri Lanka’s Samitha Dulan set a new world record in the Men’s Javelin Throw F44 category at the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships.



He also won a silver medal in the F64 category, recording a distance of 66.49 meters.

The gold medal in the F64 category was won by Indian athlete Summit with a final distance of 69.50 meters.

The 2024 Para Athletics World Championships are being held at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium in Japan.