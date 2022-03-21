Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery closed again

The fuel refinery operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will be closed from midnight yesterday (March 20) due to insufficient stocks of Crude Oil, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) stated that Crude oil has been ordered from several companies.

Further, the CPC said that a specific date for receiving the relevant orders has not been announced yet.

However, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said that operations at the refinery will resume as soon as the order is received.