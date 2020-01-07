Former MP Sarana Gunawardena has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment in connection with charges related to misuse of state property.

Gunawaradene was also ordered to pay Rs. 300,000 in addition to the prison sentence.

The former MP was accused of misappropriating State funds when obtaining vehicles on rent for the National Lotteries Board.

He was charged with causing a loss to the Development Lotteries Board during his tenure as Chairman in 2006, and 2007.

UPDATE: Former Parliamentarian Sarana Gunawardena, who was sentenced to three years in prison, has been granted bail after he filed an appeal before the Colombo High Court.