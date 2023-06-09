Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security recommends not to privatise Sri Lanka Telecom

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security says the committee will not recommend privatising Sri Lanka Telecom, citing the possible exposure of matters sensitive to national security.

This was conveyed in a report titled “The Effects of Privatisation of Sri Lanka Telecom on National Security”, presented to the parliament by the committee’s chairman MP Sarath Weerasekara today (June 09).

MP Weerasekera said instead of privatising SLT, several other measures can be taken to address the current economic issues.

Sri Lanka Telecom is the national information and communications technology solution provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider in Sri Lanka.