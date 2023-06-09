Sarath Fonseka resigns from Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security
Posted in Local News
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has resigned as a member of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security.
This was announced by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksha today (June 09).
He told Parliament that SJB MP Rauff Hakeem has been appointed by the Committee of Selection to fill the vacancy.
Latest Headlines
- Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security recommends not to privatise Sri Lanka Telecom June 9, 2023
- Sarath Fonseka resigns from Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security June 9, 2023
- Sri Lanka must protect the right to freedom of expression June 9, 2023
- Five-year-old child found dead with cut injuries from a construction site in Mulleriyawa June 9, 2023
- It is imperative to equip our armed forces with state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities – Defence State Minister June 9, 2023