Jun 09 2023 June 9, 2023

Sarath Fonseka resigns from Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has resigned as a member of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security.

This was announced by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksha today (June 09).

He told Parliament that SJB MP Rauff Hakeem has been appointed by the Committee of Selection to fill the vacancy.

