Sri Lanka must protect the right to freedom of expression
The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has noted that the country must protect the right to freedom of expression.
U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung said that at the Core of every democracy is the right to freedom of expression for every citizen.
She further added, “The protection of this fundamental right must continue to be a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s efforts to rebuild a stable, secure and prosperous future for all Sri Lankans.
At the core of every democracy is the right to freedom of expression for every citizen. The protection of this fundamental right must continue to be a cornerstone of SL’s efforts to re-build a stable, secure, and prosperous future for all Sri Lankans.
— Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) June 8, 2023
