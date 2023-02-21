Sepal Amarasinghe released after apologising unconditionally

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe has been released by Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (February 21) from the case filed over a statement he made defaming the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa).

After Sepal Amarasinghe apologised from the Buddhist community over the remarks he had made regarding the Temple of the Tooth Relic, the Colombo Chief Magistrates Court decided to conclude the case against him.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis issued this order when the case was taken up this morning.

Senior Deputy Solicitor General Deelipa Peiris appearing for the Attorney General informed the court that Senior counsel Darshana Kuruppu had made a lengthy representation stating that his client wishes to tender an apology to the virtual complaints.

Having considered this representation, the Attorney General had decided not to proceed with the case against Sepal Amarasinghe.