Several services gazetted as Essential Services
Posted in Local News
An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declaring several services as essential services considering the current COVID-19 situation in the country.
The relevant gazette has been signed by the President today (May 27).
The following are the services declared as essential services:
- Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA)
- Petroleum Corporation
- Customs Department
- Sri Lanka Railways Department, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB)
- Services offered by District Secretaries
- Grama Niladhari officers
- Local Government bodies
- The Central Bank, State Banks & Insurance services
Share on FB