It has been decided at a discussion held yesterday under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena to expedite investigations in to the Central Bank Bond Scam and conduct a forensic audit.

Attention had been drawn to the delays in carrying out investigations in to the matter.

The President’s Media Unit said that a Parliamentary Committee had obstructed amending certain acts affecting the cases.

It was also revealed that the Sri Lankan Government has requested Singapore to extradite former Central Bank Governor Arjun Mahendran who has arrest warrants against him, but no steps have been taken by Singapore thus far.

Charge sheets are yet to be filed and important parts of the phone conversations held by the accused are also reportedly deleted and they have not yet been sent overseas to obtain experts views.

It has been decided to hold a monthly review meeting under the patronage of the President in to the progress of investigations.

(Source: Hiru News)