Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two others indicted over Rs. 8.85 Million compensation case

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 7, 2026 - 12:27 pm

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two others were served indictments before the Colombo High Court today (July 07) over corruption charges linked to an Rs. 8.85 million compensation payment.

The other defendants named in the case are Sepalika Saman Kumari and Keerthi Bandara Kotagama.

After the indictments were served, the court ordered that each defendant be released on two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The Colombo High Court also imposed a foreign travel ban on the defendants.

The judge further ordered that their fingerprints be obtained and that a report be submitted to court.

The case was ordered to be taken up again on August 05, 2026 for a pre-trial conference.

The charges are linked to a building and other property constructed without permission on land belonging to the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority in the Kiriibbanwewa area of Sevanagala.

The property had been damaged during the Aragalaya on May 09, 2022.

The Bribery Commission has filed charges against the defendants for allegedly committing the offence of “corruption” and aiding and abetting it.

The Commission alleges that the defendants used their official power to influence certain government officials attached to the Office for Reparations and obtained Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation, although compensation for the property had earlier been rejected.