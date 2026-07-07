Justice Minister visits prison officers injured in Negombo Prison incident

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 7, 2026 - 10:10 am

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara visited the Negombo District General Hospital yesterday afternoon (July 06) to check on prison officers injured in the Negombo Prison incident.

Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured prison officers who are receiving treatment.

During the visit, the Minister discussed the treatment being given to the officers with doctors and hospital staff. He also inquired about the facilities needed for their recovery.

According to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, 23 prison officers injured in the clash at the Negombo Prison are receiving treatment at the Negombo District General Hospital and the Colombo National Hospital.

The Ministry also said 54 inmates injured in the incident are still receiving treatment.