CID and CCD investigate deadly Negombo Prison clashes

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 7, 2026 - 8:05 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Colombo Crimes Division have launched investigations into the Negombo Prison clashes, which left 26 people dead.

Sri Lanka Police said the clashes took place between two gangs linked to drug trafficking and organised crime.

Acting Police Media Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police Chandana Herath said facts were reported to the Negombo Court, and permission was obtained to carry out the investigations.

The clashes continued for a second day yesterday (July 06, 2026). Prisons Media Spokesman A.C. Gajanayake said the dead included seven prison officers and 19 inmates.

More than 100 people injured in the clashes are receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, the Ragama Teaching Hospital and the Negombo District General Hospital.

The first clash took place on July 05, 2026, between two groups of inmates. Two people died and 38 others were injured in that incident.

A tense situation broke out again yesterday morning when a group of prison officers entered the prison to provide breakfast to the inmates. The inmates had thrown stones at the officers, and great effort was needed to bring the injured people out of the prison.

The Department of Prisons said severe damage had been caused to prison property during the clashes on July 05 and July 06.

Nearly 700 inmates from the Negombo Prison have also been transferred to other prisons. A tense situation arose during the transfer due to the intervention of their relatives.

Authorities said the situation at the Negombo Prison has now been completely brought under control, and security has been tightened inside the prison.

The prison had nearly 2,400 inmates in total. At present, a group of inmates, including female inmates, remains inside the prison.

Director of the Negombo District General Hospital Dr. Pushpa Gamlathge said 18 seriously injured people had been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital. She said some injured people are still receiving treatment at the Negombo Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet yesterday decided to appoint a committee to conduct a formal and broad investigation into the violent incident at the Negombo Prison.

The committee has been asked to submit a report on the reasons behind the incident, the steps that should be taken, and recommendations to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Priyantha Fernando has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee.

Retired Additional Solicitor General, President’s Counsel Milinda Gunathilaka, and President’s Counsel Mohan Weerakoon have been appointed as the other members.

The committee is expected to conduct a broad investigation into all matters related to the incident and submit its recommendations to the government.