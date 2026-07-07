Sri Lanka launches National Tax Week to improve tax compliance

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 7, 2026 - 9:48 am

The inaugural ceremony of “Badhu Shakthi 2026” National Tax Week was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday morning (July 06), under the patronage of Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

“Badhu Shakthi 2026” (“බදු ශක්ති 2026”) is a year-round national programme organised by the Revenue Administration Reform and Modernisation Unit of the Presidential Secretariat.

The programme aims to strengthen State revenue, support the country’s future development process, change the negative public view of taxation, and encourage people to pay taxes voluntarily.

To mark the beginning of the programme, National Tax Week will be held across Sri Lanka from July 6 to 10, 2026.

A nationwide media and public awareness campaign will also be carried out during this period. It will include the distribution of leaflets and other promotional activities to educate the public directly and encourage better tax compliance.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne said “Badhu Shakthi 2026” is not just a tax collection campaign, but a national programme to build responsible citizens who love their country.

He said the launch of the programme marks an important step for Sri Lanka’s future development and economic stability.

The Speaker said the strength and sustainability of any sovereign country depend on its economic independence. He added that taxation is one of the main tools used to strengthen State revenue and support national development.

Dr. Wickramaratne said taxation had been viewed negatively by many people for a long time. He noted that this was partly due to the conduct of those responsible for collecting taxes and the actions of past administrations.

He said many people had considered taxes a burden for years, while tax evasion had also taken place on a large scale. He added that such practices had often received political support in the past.

The Speaker said the public previously had little understanding of how their tax money was used. However, he said the present Government had been able to create a more positive attitude towards taxation.

He also thanked all taxpayers who are contributing to the Government’s national development programme.

Dr. Wickramaratne said people now have confidence that the taxes they pay are being used for good purposes. He said expressways, highways and power infrastructure projects are now being carried out using domestic funds.

He said the public can be proud that construction of the Kandy Expressway has begun without obtaining loans from any external source.

He also said Cabinet approval has been granted to begin work on the Kurunegala–Galewela Road.

According to the Speaker, Sri Lanka has now become stronger as a country that can finance development projects through domestic resources instead of depending on foreign loans.

He said that in ancient times, Sri Lanka’s great stupas, reservoirs and irrigation systems were built through the collective contribution of the people.

In the same way, he said Sri Lanka can become a prosperous and developed country only through collective effort.

The Speaker said taxes collected today are being used for the welfare of the people. He said this was shown when the Government allocated Rs. 500 billion in response to Cyclone Ditwah.

He also said many benefits are now being provided to the public through the President’s Fund, while educational assistance is being given to schoolchildren across the country.

He said all these programmes are being financed through domestic resources.

Dr. Wickramaratne said the public must be made aware of the real benefits of tax revenue and the development projects being carried out with that money.

He said this would help strengthen public confidence in the transparent use of tax revenue.

The main objectives of the national programme are to expand the country’s tax base, improve tax compliance, reduce tax evasion and build a positive attitude towards taxation.

The Speaker said that if everyone pays their fair share of taxes, the tax burden on others can be reduced.

He compared the programme to a beehive, saying a beehive is not built by one bee, but through the collective effort of thousands of bees.

Labour Minister and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando also addressed the event.

He said a proper understanding of taxation among citizens would help Sri Lanka move further towards economic and social transformation.

The Minister said that although people naturally work towards their own personal goals, many of those goals cannot be achieved alone. He said the success of any society depends on cooperation and collective effort.

Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando said paying taxes has now become much easier, and tax collection is being carried out more efficiently and systematically.

He said the Government also understands its responsibility to manage tax revenue properly and use it for the benefit of society.

The Minister said people would lose confidence and become reluctant to pay taxes if the Government fails to show proper financial discipline.

He said the Government has introduced a tax administration system based on strong fiscal discipline.

Dr. Fernando also said the Government would not tolerate fraud, corruption or waste.

He added that every citizen must contribute willingly and with a sense of national responsibility to rebuild the country, and that this should not be done only because of legal requirements.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera, Director General of Customs Wimal Liyanagama, Director General of Excise M.B.N.A. Premaratne and Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Rukdevi Fernando also addressed the gathering.

Director General of Public Relations to the President Dharmasiri Gamage, senior officials of the Presidential Secretariat, Ministry of Finance, Sri Lanka Customs, Department of Excise and Inland Revenue Department, taxpayers and other invited participants were also present.