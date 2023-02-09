SJB says it is the only party that can solve issues faced by people

Only the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) can solve the issues faced by the people, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said yesterday (February 08) addressing a rally at Gelioya.

The current administration can’t provide people with their basic needs, he said.

The Opposition Leader said: “The government can only increase taxes and tariffs. People are suffering while the government politicians are living the life of Riley. The coming local councils will be the beginning of the end of the government. This is the end of people’s suffering”.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is only capable of fear mongering while speaking in parliament, Premadasa said. The President has been whining about the problems faced by the country since 2022, but he has provided no solutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, SJB national organieer, MP Tissa Attanayaka said that they were the political party that is closest to creating a new government.

“We have an economic plan that can revitalise the country and take it out of bankruptcy,” he said.

However, the National People’s Power (NPP) has not presented the country with an economic plan. They have not told the people how they can increase the reserves, he said.

“On the other hand we have presented a 20 step economic plan to the Parliament,” he said.

(Source: The Island)