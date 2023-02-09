CID can arrest Diana Gamage without warrant – Court tells CID

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has informed the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) that there is no need for a warrant to arrest State Minister Diana Gamage if she has violated the Immigration and Emigration Act.

Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis further observed that there is sufficient evidence before Court to support that State Minister Diana Gamage has obtained a Sri Lankan passport after furnishing two different birth certificates.

Last month, the CID was ordered to obtain a report from the British High Commission in Colombo on Diana Gamage’s citizenship, and to conduct further investigations in this regard.

The State Minister currently stands at the risk of losing her Parliamentary seat on account of her citizenship.