A.H.M. Fowzie sworn in as MP

A.H.M. Fowzie was sworn in as a Member of the Parliament of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) when the parliamentary session commenced this morning (February 09).

Accordingly, he has been appointed to fill the vacant MP seat following the resignation of Mujibur Rahman from his position as a Member of Parliament.

Rahman announced his decision to step down as an MP in order to contest for the post of Mayor of Colombo in the upcoming Local Government election.