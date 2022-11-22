SLFP suspends membership of nine members including former President Chandrika

The Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) yesterday (November 21) decided to suspend the membership of nine members including former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunge until the disciplinary action against them is concluded, said the Party’s General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

According to him, the other suspended members are Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Jagath Pushpakumara, Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, Shantha Bandara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Ranjith Siyambalapiriya and Suren Raghawan, those who joined the present Government accepting ministerial portfolios.

Disciplinary action against them will be taken for violating the party’s constitution, he further said.

Meanwhile, the Central Committee yesterday appointed former Deputy Speaker and Parliamentarian Thilanga Sumathipala as the new General Secretary of the SLFP-led United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) by replacing Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

Sumathipala is also holding the post of SLFP Vice President. In addition, the Central Committee has appointed MP Sarathi Dushmantha Mithrapala as the Treasurer of the SLFP while MPs Shan Vijayalal De Silva, Angajan Ramanathan and Faizer Mustapha have been appointed as the Senior Vice Presidents of the party.

(Source: Daily News – By Lahiru Fernando)