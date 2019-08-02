The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will announce its position of the Presidential candidate at the party’s anniversary convention scheduled on September 2, UPFA General Secretary MP Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Addressing a press conference at the SLFP Headquarters, Amaraweera however said he personally advocates for the abolition of the Executive Presidency.

He said he would meet the JVP this week to discuss about going ahead with the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

“Abolishing the Executive Presidency is an overdue task. We still have time to do it. No party can object to it. If there is genuine interest, Parliament can even meet daily and accomplish this task prior to the elections. This is a golden opportunity to take a decision on behalf of the country,” he said.

“If the Executive Presidency is not abolished by September 2, the SLFP will announce its position on the Presidential Election during its anniversary convention at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium. The party’s future course of action will also be made known to the public on that day,” he added.

(Source: Daily News)