United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Piyal Nishantha says the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will face the upcoming Presidential Election under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa, claiming another political party leader will not receive their support.

The MP said the Podujana Peramuna has been preparing for the Presidential Election over a period of time.

The Parliamentarian said they didn’t recently start preparing for a Presidential Election, or any election.

The MP pointed out that they always made efforts to go to villages and strengthen the livelihoods of people before facing elections claiming there has been are no Provincial Council Election or a General Election.

MP Piyal Nishantha added the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is ready to contest to win under the leadership of Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa claiming they are not confident in any other candidates to be fielded by other parties.

