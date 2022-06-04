Soldier providing security to MP Sumanthiran’s residence in Wellawatta found dead

A 22-year old Army soldier assigned for security at MP M.A. Sumanthiran’s residence in Wellawatta was found dead with gunshot wounds this morning (June 04).

The victim was a resident of Walapane.

Police Media Spokesperson, SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that the soldier had opened fire at himself, at a land adjacent to the MP’s house at Daya Road in Wellawatta at around 7.30 AM today (June 04).

Police suspect that the soldier had shot himself using a T56 assault rifle. It was reported that around eight soldiers were assigned for duties at the residence of the MP.

The Wellawatta Police are conducting investigations.