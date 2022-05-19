Some parliamentarians requested for hotel stay unless arrangements are made to obtain fuel

Some parliamentarians requested from the Speaker to make arrangements for them to stay at a hotel during the parliamentary week unless arrangements were made for them to obtain fuel to attend Parliament sessions, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene said today (May 19).

“Some MPs said it is difficult for them to obtain fuel because of the shortage to attend sessions and requested me to make some arrangements for them to obtain fuel. They also requested for some hotel accommodation if it is not possible to obtain fuel,” he said.