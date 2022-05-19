Police use tear gas and water cannon on IUSF protesters
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) protesters near the World Trade Centre at the Galle Face Green.
IUSF commenced a protest march near the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo this afternoon.
Heavy traffic was also reported in the area.
Andares from anthare finding solutions to the nation’s problem. It is an insult to the tax payers money used to provide these donkeys’ scholarships.