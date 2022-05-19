May 19 2022 May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Police use tear gas and water cannon on IUSF protesters

Posted in

Sri Lanka Police tear gas

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) protesters near the World Trade Centre at the Galle Face Green.

IUSF commenced a protest march near the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo this afternoon.

Heavy traffic was also reported in the area.

Share on FB