Special announcement on public sector salary payments for January

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has issued a special announcement regarding the salary payments of public sector employees for the month of January.

Accordingly, the monthly salaries of non-executive public sector employees are to be paid on January 25.

Meanwhile, executive-level public sector employees will receive their monthly salary on the same day or with a day’s delay.

He said Rs. 79 billion out of the total Rs. 93 billion has already been allocated for the purpose.

