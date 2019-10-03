Oct 03 2019 October 3, 2019 October 3, 2019 2Comments by Administrator

Special High Court allows Gotabaya to travel overseas

The Permanent High Court at Bar has granted permission to former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa to travel overseas for a medical checkup from 9th to 12th of October.

On Tuesday (01), Mr Rajapaksa had requested the court to release his passport as he is due to travel overseas for a medical examination and for handing over nominations for the upcoming presidential election.