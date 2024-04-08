Sri Lanka Air Force Corporal killed in Police shootout

A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Corporal, who was attached to the Sri Lanka Air Force Rugby pool, was killed in a shooting by the police and Special Task Force (STF) at Angamuwa in Padukka this morning (April 08).

Police said it is believed that the deceased was the shooter involved in the double murder in Moragahahena on Sunday (April 07).

The victim, who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident, had reportedly ignored an order to stop at a checkpoint during a Police-STF operation this morning (April 08).

Police said the motorcyclist had opened fire at the police personnel and was injured when the police returned fire, later he died upon admission to the Padukka Hospital.

Meanwhile, SLAF spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe said that the SLAF Commander has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Preliminary findings point to an exchange of fire between the SLAF Corporal (volunteer) and the police officers at the checkpoint.

According to police information, the injured Corporal, who was off duty, had succumbed to his injuries once hospitalized.

‘The SLAF takes any involvement of its personnel in criminal activities seriously and will work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident,’ the SLAF spokesman said.