SF-Wanni organizes programme to support War Heroes and families

Posted by Editor on April 7, 2024 - 3:34 pm

The Security Forces-Wanni (SF-Wanni) organized a programme with the participation of retired/medically retired servicemen and next of kin of deceased war heroes at the Regimental Centre of the Gajaba Regiment on Saturday (April 06).

The program was held with the aim to inquire about their wellbeing and address their outstanding issues and administrative matters.

The State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Commander Security Force – Wanni, Major General Dinesh Nanayakkara welcomed the State Minister on his arrival to the venue.

Authorities had organised ‘Help Desks’ under seven different directorates of Army Headquarters to facilitate war veterans and family members to present their complaints and seek redress.

Whilst addressing the gathering, the State Minister commended the war heroes who died during the war and highly appreciated their services towards the nation.

He highlighted the welfare projects currently being implemented by the Tri Forces and plans to be implemented in the near future.

It is vital that we should ensure the welfare of those who sacrificed much towards the country and nation. The Ministry of Defence, Tri Forces, the Ranaviru Seva Authority in collaboration with other public administrative agencies are going to implement a program to give priority to the members of the war hero families when seeking assistance from health, public administration, banking and other services, he said.

He further said that the government is also hoping to give priority to war heroes and their family members under the ongoing ‘Urumaya’ land deeds presenting program.

Subsequently, opportunity was provided to the participants to present their issue to officials.

Chairman of Ranaviru Seva Authority, Major General Nishantha Manage (Retd), senior military officers, government officials, a large gathering of war veterans and their families were present at the event.

(Ministry of Defence)