Two persons killed in Moragahahena shooting

Posted by Editor on April 7, 2024 - 2:30 pm

Two individuals were killed in a shooting incident that took place in the Thalgahawila area of Moragahahena, as reported by the police.

During the shooting, two victims were traveling in a three-wheeler, and the assailants, arriving from a white-colored car at Thalgahawila, Moragahahena, carried out the attack.

The police stated that the victims succumbed to their injuries upon admission to Horana Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 50 and 52 years old, residents of Piliyandala and Pannipitiya, respectively.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the shooting and to apprehend the suspects involved.