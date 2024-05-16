Sri Lanka Appoints Chulananda Perera as First-Ever Sports Ombudsman
Posted by Editor on May 16, 2024 - 4:05 pm
Retired administrative officer W.A. Chulananda Perera has been appointed as Sri Lanka’s first-ever Sports Ombudsman by the Minister of Sports, Harin Fernando.
In this new capacity, Mr. Perera is responsible for conducting independent and impartial investigations into complaints from individuals who feel aggrieved by decisions or actions of any registered national sports association or federation.
