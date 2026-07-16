Sri Lanka calls for stronger regional security cooperation at BIMSTEC meeting

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 16, 2026 - 6:20 pm

Sri Lanka has called for stronger intelligence sharing, joint action against cross-border crime and closer disaster response cooperation among BIMSTEC countries to protect the Bay of Bengal region.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) made the call while addressing the 5th BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs’ Meeting held in New Delhi, India, today (July 16).

Representing Sri Lanka at the high-level meeting, the Defence Secretary reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening regional security cooperation.

He said the security of the Bay of Bengal region is a shared responsibility and can only be protected through mutual trust, continued dialogue and coordinated action among BIMSTEC member states.

The Defence Secretary said terrorism, violent extremism, cyber threats, transnational organised crime, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, misinformation and climate-related disasters extend beyond national borders.

He stressed that no single country could effectively address these challenges alone and that collective regional responses were required.

Air Vice Marshal Thuyacontha also highlighted BIMSTEC’s growing importance as a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia. He described the organisation as an important platform for promoting peace, stability and sustainable development.

He called on member states to turn discussions into practical action by strengthening intelligence and information-sharing systems, increasing cooperation against transnational crime and cyber threats, improving humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and developing closer collaboration among regional institutions.

The Defence Secretary said lasting security depended not only on stronger borders but also on stronger partnerships based on trust, shared responsibility and a common purpose.

He reiterated Sri Lanka’s position that BIMSTEC’s strength lies in transforming geographical closeness into strategic solidarity, allowing member states to jointly build a peaceful, resilient and prosperous Bay of Bengal region for future generations.

National Security Chiefs and senior security officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand attended the meeting to discuss common regional security challenges and opportunities for stronger cooperation.

Sri Lanka will host the 6th BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs’ Meeting in 2027.