Sri Lankan Rupee weakens against US Dollar

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 16, 2026 - 2:59 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee weakened against the US Dollar today (July 16, 2026), with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and several commercial banks reporting higher exchange rates.

According to the latest exchange rates released by the CBSL, the US Dollar buying rate stood at Rs. 331.67, while the selling rate was Rs. 341.08.

Several commercial banks reported the following US Dollar exchange rates today.

At People’s Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 331.86, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 340.69.

At NDB Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 331.85, while the selling rate was Rs. 340.85.

Nations Trust Bank reported a US Dollar buying rate of Rs. 328.33 and a selling rate of Rs. 341.98.

Meanwhile, Commercial Bank of Ceylon recorded a buying rate of Rs. 330.30 and a selling rate of Rs. 340.25.