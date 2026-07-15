President orders timely completion of major Sri Lanka energy projects

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 8:19 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed officials to complete major electricity and petroleum projects on schedule while reviewing the Energy Ministry’s 2026 budget progress and funding needs for 2027.

The review and pre-budget discussion were held this morning (July 15) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the patronage of the President.

Officials discussed the progress of projects implemented by the Ministry of Energy using allocations from the 2026 Budget. They also reviewed projects expected to be completed before the end of this year and the funding required under the 2027 Budget.

The President examined the progress of the Hybrid Renewable Energy System project being implemented on Delft, Analaitivu and Nainativu islands. He instructed officials to focus on developing and promoting the three locations as Green Energy Islands.

Attention was also given to energy projects launched with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), that were suspended midway due to Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

The meeting discussed plans to resume these projects and the budget allocations needed for them in 2027.

The President also reviewed the progress and future plans of several major electricity projects. These included the second 220-kilovolt underground transmission cable system from Kerawalapitiya to the Port of Colombo and the Sampur–Kappalthurai Electricity Transmission Development Project.

Other projects reviewed were the new Habarana–Kappalthurai Electricity Transmission Development Project, known as CEATP, the installation of a STATCOM system at the Padukka 220-kilovolt Grid Substation and the Rooftop Solar Power Integration and Virtual Net Metering Project.

Progress and future funding requirements for 14 major petroleum sector projects were also reviewed.

These projects include the construction of six new storage tanks at the Kolonnawa Oil Storage Complex and two new storage tanks at the Muthurajawela Fuel Storage Complex.

Plans to expand fuel storage facilities at Muthurajawela, rehabilitate storage tanks at Kolonnawa and develop filling facilities in Zone 07 of the Kolonnawa complex were also discussed.

The President stressed that all projects must be completed within the scheduled periods so that the public can receive their intended benefits.

Minister of Energy Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando and Deputy Minister of Energy Arkam Ilyas attended the meeting.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, President’s Chief of Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Board of Investment Chairman and Senior Economic Adviser to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, Energy Ministry Secretary and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu and Finance Ministry Secretary Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma were also present.

Officials from the ministries of Finance and Energy also participated in the discussion.