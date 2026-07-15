Central Province Governor tenders resignation citing personal reasons

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 1:44 pm

Central Province Governor Prof. Sarath Abayakoon has submitted his resignation to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, citing personal reasons, but it remains unclear whether it has been accepted.

Prof. Abayakoon told the media that he sent the resignation letter to the President several days ago. However, he said he has not yet received a response.

The President’s Office has also not issued an official statement confirming whether the resignation has been accepted or rejected.

Prof. Abayakoon previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peradeniya.

His resignation comes as the post of Secretary to the Central Province Governor also remains vacant following the recent retirement of Manjula Madahapola.

Ishan Wijethilake, Secretary of the Central Province Public Service Commission, has been appointed Acting Secretary to the Governor until a permanent appointment is made.

The temporary appointment is intended to ensure the continuation of administrative functions.