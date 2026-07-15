S.B. Dissanayake’s brother arrested over alleged fraud

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 11:08 am

Former Provincial Council member Jayalath Bandara Dissanayake, the brother of former Minister S.B. Dissanayake, has been arrested over an alleged Rs. 27.5 million fraud involving a promise to secure an excise licence.

The Financial and Commercial Crimes Investigation Division of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a person in the Weeraketiya area.

According to the complaint, the money had been fraudulently obtained after the victim was promised assistance in obtaining an excise licence.

Investigating officers arrested Jayalath Bandara Dissanayake in the Hanguranketha area yesterday morning (July 14) in connection with the incident.

The 58-year-old suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (July 15).

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations.