Sri Lanka and Russia discuss expanding trade, investment and parliamentary ties

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 3:37 pm

Sri Lanka and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, energy, parliamentary relations and exchange programmes.

The commitment was expressed during a meeting between Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan S. Dzhagaryan and Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne at the Parliament complex on July 9.

During the meeting, the Speaker highlighted the longstanding and cordial friendship between Sri Lanka and Russia. He noted that the two countries will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Dr. Wickramaratne expressed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for Russia’s continued support at international forums and for the assistance provided in several sectors.

He also recognised Russia as one of the major buyers of Sri Lankan tea and welcomed its cooperation with Sri Lanka in the energy sector.

Ambassador Dzhagaryan reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries and thanked the Speaker for Sri Lanka’s longstanding friendship and cooperation.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening engagement between the two Parliaments and expanding bilateral exchanges in various sectors.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Sri Lanka and Russia.