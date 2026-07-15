Mervyn Silva, Prasanna Ranaweera indicted in state land case

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 6:30 pm

The Attorney General served indictments today (July 15) on six persons, including former Minister Mervyn Silva and former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera.

The charges relate to an alleged attempt to sell state-owned land in Kiribathgoda using forged documents.

The case was taken up before Gampaha High Court Judge Nayana Seneviratne.

Senior State Counsel Samadari Piyasena, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, handed over the indictments separately to each accused.

Mervyn Silva, Prasanna Ranaweera, Naveen Weerakoon, Milroy Perera, Jayantha Cabral and Sarath Edirisinghe appeared before the court.