Two Russian companies registered as fuel suppliers to Sri Lanka

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 8:47 am

Two Russian companies have been registered as fuel suppliers to Sri Lanka, allowing them to bid for future fuel procurement tenders.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage said the registration enables the companies to submit price offers when Sri Lanka calls for fuel supplies.

A tender to purchase crude oil for the country is scheduled to open on July 21, 2026. The two Russian companies will also be eligible to apply for the tender.

Nearly 15 companies have so far registered to supply fuel to Sri Lanka, according to Dr. Neththikumarage.