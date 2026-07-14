Sri Lanka President orders faster industry projects, exporter concessions

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 14, 2026 - 3:22 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to complete all ongoing industry development projects within their scheduled timeframes and submit proposals for general concessions to support exporters and industrialists.

The instructions were issued during a pre-Budget discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday afternoon (July 13) under the patronage of the President.

The meeting reviewed the progress of projects implemented under the 2026 Budget allocations for the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development and discussed proposals for the 2027 Budget.

Officials separately reviewed the work carried out by each division of the Ministry and the institutions operating under it using the 2026 Budget allocations.

The President examined the current progress of plans to establish industrial zones in Dambulla, Ingiriya, Valachchenai, Millaniya and Katunayake.

Discussions focused on problems related to land allocation and the development of essential infrastructure, including electricity, water and roads. The urgent measures required to resolve these issues were also considered.

President Dissanayake instructed officials to make every effort to complete all projects already launched under the Ministry within the stipulated periods.

He also said the Government’s role and limitations in the industrial sector must be clearly identified.

The meeting reviewed the development of state-owned enterprises and discussed issues affecting the sugar and salt industries. Alternative proposals to address these problems were also considered.

Officials also examined the progress of the process to consolidate institutions operating under the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

The President said large institutions had been established at different times to meet various needs, creating a situation where they now had to be maintained using taxpayers’ money.

He stressed that consolidating these institutions should improve efficiency while reducing operational expenditure compared with the costs incurred before consolidation.

Officials briefed the President on the proposal to establish the Entrepreneurship and Industry Transformation Authority, known as EITA, and the programme expected to be implemented under the Authority.

The challenges faced by exporters and industrialists in carrying out their activities were also discussed.

The President instructed officials to submit proposals for general concessions that could encourage exporters and industrialists.

He said Sri Lanka could develop distinctive expertise by identifying several key areas within the industrial sector and providing the facilities needed for their development.

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando, and Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe attended the discussion.

Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Presidential Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, and Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Thilaka Jayasundara also participated.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development were also present.