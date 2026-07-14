Sri Lanka plans pilot project for passenger-carrying drones

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 14, 2026 - 11:19 am

Sri Lanka’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is planning a pilot project to test passenger-carrying drones capable of transporting up to six people.

CAA Director General Daminda Rambukwella said the authority has already taken initial steps to implement the project as part of efforts to explore advanced air mobility solutions in the country.

The pilot programme will assess whether passenger drones can be operated safely and effectively in Sri Lanka before the technology is considered for wider use.

Rambukwella said similar passenger drone services are already being introduced in countries such as China, Singapore and Thailand.

Sri Lanka hopes to study the technology through the pilot project and evaluate its suitability for local conditions.

The project will mainly examine the operational, regulatory and safety requirements of passenger drone services.

The CAA will also assess whether the drones can meet the required aviation standards before approving any large-scale implementation in the country.