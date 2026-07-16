Suspect arrested after seizing Police gun and shooting officer in Katunayake

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 16, 2026 - 9:16 am

A 41-year-old suspect who seized a police firearm, shot and injured an officer and fled on a stolen motorcycle in Katunayake has been arrested with 31 grams of “Ice” drugs in Divulapitiya.

The incident began on the evening of July 15, 2026, when officers attached to the Traffic Division of the Katunayake Police Station signalled a motorcycle to stop for an inspection.

The rider ignored the signal and continued without stopping. Suspecting that the motorcycle may have been connected to a crime, two traffic police officers pursued it.

When the motorcycle reached the Dewamottawa area within the Katunayake Police Division, the rider and the pillion passenger abandoned it and fled on foot.

The officers chased the suspects and arrested one of them. The suspect was placed under the guard of one police officer, while the other officer went to inspect the abandoned motorcycle.

The suspect then used force against the armed officer, struggled with him and assaulted him. During the struggle, he seized the firearm carried by the officer.

Police officers stationed at a nearby roadblock became aware of the incident, and one of them arrived at the scene.

The suspect opened fire at the arriving officer, injuring him. He then threatened people with the firearm, hijacked a motorcycle travelling along the road and fled the area with the police weapon.

Several police teams later launched special operations to arrest the suspects.

A team from the Negombo Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau arrested the suspect who carried out the shooting in the Divulapitiya area.

Police said 31 grams of “Ice” drugs were found in his possession. The firearm seized from the police officer and the hijacked motorcycle were also recovered and taken into police custody.

The arrested suspect is a 41-year-old resident of the Divulapitiya area.

Investigations have also revealed that he served in the Civil Security Department from 2008 to 2010 while attached to the Katunayake Urban Security Unit.

The police officer who suffered gunshot injuries was admitted to the Negombo Hospital, while the officer injured in the assault was admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital.

Further investigations are continuing to arrest the other suspect.