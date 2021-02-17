Sri Lanka confirms 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Thirteen more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 422.

The following deaths have been reported:

46 year old female, a resident of Nuwara Eliya. 65 year old male, a resident of Aagarapathana. 86 year old male, a resident of Peliyagoda. 83 year old male, a resident of Bombuwala. 76 year old male, a resident of Kalutara. 69 year old male, a resident of Naaboda. 63 year old male, a resident of Maggona. 81 year old male, a resident of Kalutara. 72 year old male, a resident of Kalutara. 69 year old male, a resident of Gampola. 74 year old male, a resident of Panadura. 82 year old male, a resident of Waauda. 82 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda.

