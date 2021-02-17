Feb 17 2021 February 17, 2021 February 17, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Thirteen more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 422.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 46 year old female, a resident of Nuwara Eliya.
  2. 65 year old male, a resident of Aagarapathana.
  3. 86 year old male, a resident of Peliyagoda.
  4. 83 year old male, a resident of Bombuwala.
  5. 76 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
  6. 69 year old male, a resident of Naaboda.
  7. 63 year old male, a resident of Maggona.
  8. 81 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
  9. 72 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
  10. 69 year old male, a resident of Gampola.
  11. 74 year old male, a resident of Panadura.
  12. 82 year old male, a resident of Waauda.
  13. 82 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda.

