Will reacquire Oil Tanks in Trincomalee from India soon – Government

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says successful discussions were held with Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley to reacquire Oil Tanks in Trincomalee from India.

He said this during an event in Kolonnawa today (17).

He said they forwarded several concerns raised by employees, trade unions and other stakeholders to India.

The Minister said the Indian High Commission agreed to all conditions forwarded by them.

“They agreed to leave aside the conditions of the agreement reached in 2017 regarding the oil tank farm and go forward with the conditions we provided” said the Minister.