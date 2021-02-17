Will reacquire Oil Tanks in Trincomalee from India soon – Government
Posted in Local News
Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says successful discussions were held with Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley to reacquire Oil Tanks in Trincomalee from India.
He said this during an event in Kolonnawa today (17).
He said they forwarded several concerns raised by employees, trade unions and other stakeholders to India.
The Minister said the Indian High Commission agreed to all conditions forwarded by them.
“They agreed to leave aside the conditions of the agreement reached in 2017 regarding the oil tank farm and go forward with the conditions we provided” said the Minister.
That’s an excellent initiative in line with the leader’s ‘Visions of Prosperity and Splendor’.
Should also reacquire the mahinda rajapaksa Hambantota Harbour from the Chinks, which was sold by ex Prezo Siriyasena.
We will love you and ensure your continuous rule till 2050.