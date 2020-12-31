Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 204.

The following deaths have been reported:

72 year old male, a resident of Dharga Town. 59 year old male, a resident of Homagama. 61 year old female, a resident of Colombo 05. 46 year old male, a resident of Galewela. 75 year old male, a resident of Pelmadulla.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka