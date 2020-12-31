Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 204.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 72 year old male, a resident of Dharga Town.
- 59 year old male, a resident of Homagama.
- 61 year old female, a resident of Colombo 05.
- 46 year old male, a resident of Galewela.
- 75 year old male, a resident of Pelmadulla.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
