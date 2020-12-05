Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 137.

The following deaths have been reported:

91 year old male, a resident of Bandaragama. 53 year old male, a Prisoner. 56 year old female, a resident of Dematagoda. 81 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama. 84 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13. 66 year old male, a Prisoner. 62 year old female, a resident of Wellampitiya.

