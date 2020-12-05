Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 137.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 91 year old male, a resident of Bandaragama.
- 53 year old male, a Prisoner.
- 56 year old female, a resident of Dematagoda.
- 81 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.
- 84 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
- 66 year old male, a Prisoner.
- 62 year old female, a resident of Wellampitiya.
