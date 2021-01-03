Sri Lanka Cricket employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Sri Lanka Cricket has tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a statement Sri Lanka Cricket said the relevant employee has been isolated, while steps were taken to immediately isolate direct contacts and conduct PCR tests.

Sri Lanka Cricket added the group was subjected to antigen tests, with one individual returning negative results.

The infected individual was found to be COVID-19 positive following a PCR test carried out yesterday.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it will continue to conduct normal operations with the most essential staff present at the office premises, with the rest working from home.

(Source: News Radio)