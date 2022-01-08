Sri Lanka Cricket lifts ban imposed on three national cricketers

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to lift the ban imposed on national cricketers Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella.

The trio had been banned from international cricket for a period of one-year after being found guilty of having breached the bio-bubble while on tour to England in June, last year.

Sources from the SLC said the cricket administration has decided to lift the ban, which is in effect until June 2022.

Earlier, it was reported that Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has informed the SLC of his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Within two days, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Angelo Perera retired from International cricket, while Gunatilleke retired only from Test cricket.

The latest decision was taken following a request made by the 3 players to Sri Lanka Cricket to lift the ban imposed on them, pursuant to the conclusion of LPL 2021.

Based on such a request, Sri Lanka Cricket obtained a report from the doctor appointed by SLC to provide counselling for the 3 players during their period of suspension.Upon consideration of the said report submitted by the doctor, the Executive Committee of the SLC decided at a meeting held yesterday to remove the suspension of the said three players.

However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the 03 players’ conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC.Accordingly, the 3 players will be able to engage in playing domestic cricket with immediate effect and will also be available for national selection, subject to complying with mandatory fitness standards.

(Source: Daily News)